A man charged to have in his possession at least 50 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute will be sentenced this summer.

According to an amended plea deal recently made public, Jose Tenorio Quitugua Jr. faced as much as life imprisonment or a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison, a $10 million fine, at least five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

An unopposed motion to unseal court documents for Quitugua's case was granted on Friday. The status hearing, originally set for June 2, was vacated and a draft pre-sentence report is due to the parties by July 12 with a response due by Aug. 2. The sentencing is set for Aug. 26.

On Nov. 2, 2017, U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigators obtained a federal search warrant for a package, court documents state. Investigators seized 868.2 net grams of a substance that was later confirmed to contain d-methamphetamine hydrochloride with a 98% purity level. After the meth was replaced with sham, a controlled delivery was conducted on Nov. 3, 2017. During the delivery, an individual named J.J.Q. was arrested. According to documents, J.J.Q. informed investigators that he received methamphetamine packages for L.H., whom he met through the defendant.

On Nov. 6, 2017, at the request of investigators, J.J.Q. placed a controlled call to the defendant discussing the package. The phone call was initiated after the defendant sent multiple text messages to J.J.Q.’s phone, which investigators had. The defendant was inquiring about the package, documents state.

During that call, the defendant asked J.J.Q. to bring the package once it was picked up.

On Nov. 7, 2017, a controlled delivery was conducted in which the defendant arrived at J.J.Q.’s residence and took possession of what court documents referred to as the “Nadine Quitugua parcel” and left as a passenger in a vehicle.

Investigators tracked the vehicle, which left Mangilao and went to Dededo, where a vehicle stop was conducted. The driver, identified in court documents as M.H., and the defendant were detained, advised of their rights and transported to the Barrigada Post Office.

According to court documents, the defendant agreed to speak with law enforcement and said the driver had no knowledge of the package’s contents. He allegedly told officials he was supposed to pick up the package, bring it back home and an individual named J.C. would pick it up. He said he met J.C. through L.H.

It was J.C. who texted the defendant and told him the package was coming, documents state. The defendant said he expected to receive cash in exchange for retrieving the package and that he knew it contained meth, documents state.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend that the court, in determining the defendant’s sentencing guideline range, apply the maximum available reduction of acceptance of responsibility. However, the recommendation may be withdrawn if the defendant is found to have engaged in conduct unknown and inconsistent with acceptance of responsibility.

In return, the defendant agrees to cooperate with the government in providing information on his involvement in criminal acts as well as the criminal actions of others.