Alleged getaway driver tells officers he did not know about Home Depot robbery

The man suspected to be the getaway driver in a recent armed robbery of The Home Depot told police that he didn’t know the crime was going to take place.

A magistrate's complaint filed against Joshua Sablan Westfall accuses him of being the driver of the vehicle seen in surveillance video moments after Ed San Agustin allegedly pulled out a gun on two Home Depot employees during an alleged attempt to steal items from the store.

“Footage … showed a white Mazda 3 come behind the male individuals, stop for a few minutes and proceed down (Mai’Ana Airport Plaza's) entrance, though the male individual was not visible,” the complaint stated.

Police officers traced the vehicle to a woman who, according to court documents, had gifted the vehicle to Westfall.

When police questioned Westfall about the incident, officers were told he dropped San Agustin to Home Depot and waited for him in the parking lot.

“Defendant stated he saw Ed San Agustin pushing a shopping cart and followed (him) to the entrance of (Mai’Ana Airport Plaza). Defendant further stated Ed San Agustin got into defendant’s car, unloaded the gun and ... (Westfall) dropped Ed San Agustin home and helped him offload the items from Home Depot,” the complaint stated.

Westfall told police he knew the items were stolen by the way San Agustin “rushed to place the items in the car,” the complaint stated.

Westfall denied knowing the robbery was going to take place or that San Agustin would be in possession of a gun.

Court documents stated San Agustin took a Honda generator and a Jackery portable power station, among other items, valued at a total of $3,100.

Westfall was charged with complicity to robbery as a second-degree felony.