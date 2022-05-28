Eugena Palomo Lane has been charged with claiming $56,000 in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, during an illegal scheme she allegedly led for the past seven years.

Lane, 37, was indicted in the District Court of Guam on 10 counts of wire fraud and unauthorized use, transfer, acquisition, alteration or possession of SNAP benefits.

The indictment was handed down April 27 and became public May 5.

The alleged scheme occurred from May 1, 2015, through Feb. 28, 2022.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Lane knowingly and willfully devised, participated in and executed a scheme to defraud the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to obtain money and property by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises.

According to court documents, Lane obtained the SNAP benefits and repeatedly lied about the makeup of her household and the number of people living there.

Lane initially claimed she had six people living in her Agana Heights home when she applied in July 2014.

In April 2015, she separated from her partner, but left her children to stay with her partner, documents state.

Lane applied for the benefits and renewed her application in July 2015, allegedly saying she was the head of household at a residence in Agana Heights where seven people lived.

The same information was given when she applied in 2016. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Lane claimed the home had eight people, documents state.

In October 2020, Lane’s application stated she was living with one other person in Hågat before asking to change the report to add one of her children, documents state.

She again applied in October 2021, stating she lived in Sånta Rita-Sumai with two others, the prosecutors alleged.

The federal prosecutors stated in court documents that Lane did not share the SNAP benefits with her children.

Her trial has been set for July 12.

Lane remains free, but her pretrial release could be revoked and the court could send her back to prison.

The U.S. Probation Office alleged Lane violated the court’s release conditions when she tested positive for methamphetamine, documents state.

Lane allegedly admitted to probation officers that she used the drug May 14.

She is scheduled back in court June 9 to answer for the violation.