Alleged murder weapon shown to jury

The gun that was allegedly used in the shooting death of Keith Castro in 2019 was shown to the jury during day nine of the murder trial against Joshua Palacios on Thursday.

The government called to the stand multiple police officers who responded to a Barrigada residence where authorities arrested Palacios.

Officer Ricky Camacho said he assisted with the search after they obtained a warrant.

“Under the mattress of the bed was a pistol,” said Camacho. “It was a Parabellum 9mm.”

That’s the weapon investigators believe was used in the deadly shooting in Yigo.

Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto asked the officer what else he found.

“There was a green sling pouch with another firearm ... a .38 special revolver.”

“Do you know whether or not it’s a very common gun?” defense attorney Thomas Fisher said.

“Yes, in general,” Camacho said.

Guam Police Department Officer Ronel Rivera also testified that he recalled arriving at the Barrigada duplex and seeing Palacios.

“It was where one of the suspects was located relevant to the investigation,” said Rivera

“Which suspect?” Canto said.

“Palacios,” Rivera said. “He was already in handcuffs.”

Rivera said he confiscated the guns after they were photographed at the scene.

He also testified that it’s possible the weapons did not have any fingerprints because they could have been wiped clean.

The trial continues this morning before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.