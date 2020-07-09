An alleged pedophile who was captured in the Philippines was brought to Guam and will be sent back to the U.S. mainland to answer to charges of attempting to traffic a minor for sex.

Craig Alex Levin, 63, appeared in the District Court of Guam after he was deported from the Philippines where he has been in custody since a raid at his Cebu condominium.

He is accused of traveling to the Philippines where he allegedly sexually exploited numerous underage girls and used the internet to persuade and entice a child into sex trafficking, court documents state.

In December 2019, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania filed an indictment charging Levin with one count of use of an interstate commerce facility to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and one count of foreign travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

The former high school teacher will be sent back to Pennsylvania to answer to the federal charges.