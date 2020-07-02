Alleged Spice dealer accepts plea deal, faces deportation

Marikita Simion is ready to accept a plea deal being offered by the Office of the Attorney General in a case that accuses her of peddling Spice, a synthetic cannabis.

If she moves forward with admitting the crime, it also means she could be deported to Chuuk state in the Federated States of Micronesia.

During a hearing held before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Wednesday, defense attorney Samuel Teker told the court Simion wants to plead guilty.

She is scheduled to appear in court for a change-of-plea hearing on Aug. 7.

In April 2018, a Guam Crime Stoppers tip led police to execute two search warrants that led to the arrest of Simion, also known as Nichon, 62 at the time, and her husband Bantasar Kosi, also known as Kuwen, 62 at the time, after Mandaña Drug Task Force and SWAT officers raided their unit at the Hemlani Apartments and found 469 grams of Spice and assorted ledgers, court documents state. Police also found a loaded revolver and $11,077 cash in Simion's purse.

Dolores John and Bersiman Heartman also were arrested after Guam police officers uncovered an alleged yearlong Spice distribution ring that operated out of a unit at the Hemlani Apartments and a Yigo home.