A man armed with a machete was arrested and charged after being accused of thefts and burglary involving at least two vehicles reported Tuesday morning.

Ryan Anthony Taijeron, 24, was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and theft by receiving as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the first incident was reported outside of a store in Tamuning. The victim was offloading his delivery truck when the suspect approached, asking for a cigarette.

The suspect was later spotted allegedly leaving the victim’s truck before the victim noticed a cellphone and Bluetooth speaker missing from the vehicle.

The victim ran after the suspect who ran to a nearby vehicle and pulled out a machete, court documents filed by the prosecution state.

The suspect allegedly told the victim, according to court documents, “You shouldn’t leave your doors unlocked.”

Officers found a machete and a glass pipe with methamphetamine in the suspect’s vehicle, documents state.

Following his arrest, authorities learned of a second theft reported in the parking lot of a hotel in Upper Tumon.

The victim in the second alleged theft reported several items missing including a cup holder worth $200.

Police noted the items were located in the suspect’s vehicle, documents state.