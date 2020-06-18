As Guam gradually lifts restrictions for businesses, some are now saying it's time to fully reopen the island.

Phil Flores, BankPacific president and member of the Rotary Club of Guam, spoke with The Guam Daily Post following the club's first physical meeting earlier this month.

Flores said the predictions of how devastating the COVID-19 virus would be to the island didn't pan out.

"We were supposed to have overflowing ICUs, and none of that has happened. We have had five deaths and the last one was a couple of months ago and those people had other morbidities, as we know."

While Flores called the deaths due to COVID-19 "terrible," he said the numbers reported from government testing for the virus speak for themselves.

"We have done thousands of tests and on most days there are zero positives," he said. "As far as the second wave – I'm still waiting for the first."

'It's going to be tough'

Damage to the private sector will take time to repair, Flores said.

"It's going to be tough for businesses. There are going to be a lot of them that aren't going to be able to come back because they don't have the capital footings. Those that do come back are going to have a tough time, I think, at least through the end of the year."

The shutdown of businesses has also hit the local government hard, he said.

"The government has to realize they are broke. They will not admit that, but they are broke. Your hotel occupancy is not coming. Your GRTs (gross receipt taxes) aren't coming in, and they won't come in until you allow people to come back to work and open up the island," said Flores. "Allow people to have their lives again."

The long-time Guam businessman said the local government should look at the needs of all its constituents, and not just its own employees.

"When I see the Legislature talking about paying people double-time, when there is a line literally a mile long for people with no food. ... Why don't we take a look at our whole island instead of just a large voting bloc?"