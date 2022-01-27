The Leon Guerrero administration said it continues to asses alternative sites for a planned medical campus, as national defense could end up trumping Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s preferred location in Mangilao near Eagles Field.

The local government is pursuing a lease of the 102 acres of undeveloped land from the Department of the Navy, and currently has a license for the planning and design of a new hospital and health care complex.

But the same location is now being eyed by the Pentagon, which is required by Congress to evaluate a buildup of Guam’s defense capabilities.

“The 2022 (National Defense Authorization Act) stipulates the budget and requirement for the Missile Defense Agency to conduct an assessment for 360 degree defense of Guam. The MDA is currently conducting their analysis on property that the (Department of Defense) owns in Guam to determine where the missile defense sites may be located,” Lt. Cmdr. Katie Koenig, public affairs officer for Joint Region Marianas told The Guam Daily Post.

Koenig said while nothing has been determined yet, the results of the federal and local governments’ assessments of the property will inform a final decision on how the land will be developed.

“Depending on that assessment, if the MDA determines Eagles Field is the preferred location for a missile defense site, the land would not be considered excess and therefore unlikely to be the location for the new hospital complex,” she said, later adding: "Our priority is the homeland defense of Guam."

Adacao also eyed

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, Adelup’s director of communications, said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero spoke recently with Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, the commander of JRM about “emerging” requirements from the Defense Department, including homeland defense and and the need to explore additional locations for the health care campus.

“Of course, if the determination is that (Eagles Field) is not appropriate, we are assessing other property available that may be suitable for this purpose. The task force is aware that there are multiple factors in working on undeveloped land that could stall this important project,” she said.

The Mangilao site is one of seven considered by a government task force charged with building a replacement facility for Guam Memorial Hospital, with space to also house other government health departments and programs.

The other locations evaluated by GovGuam, according to a presentation provided to the Post, include:

• Adacao: 102 acres off of Route 15, near Hawaiian Rock.

• Andersen South: 395 acres off of Route 15, near the race track.

• GMH’s existing site: 16 acres.

• Finegayan: 582 acres near Guam Regional Medical City.

• Ypao Point: 35 acres near the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.

• South Finegayan: 218 acres north of Tanguisson.

The Adacao site was determined to be the “back up” to Eagles Field, Melanie Mendiola, administrator of the Guam Economic Development Authority told the Post.

Discussions also continue on the Ypao Point property, but it is less feasible due to a shrinking footprint, and potential use by the Guam Visitors Bureau, Mendiola said.

Hundreds of millions of dollars has been committed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and lawmakers to fund the major construction project.

The governor has said she plans to use up to $220 million from congressional pandemic aid packages to help finance the initiative, and recently enacted legislation passed by senators to take out a $600 million bond to also pay the nearly $1 billion estimated cost.