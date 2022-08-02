For nearly seven decades, San Vicente Catholic School in Barrigada has provided an education to many of the island’s youth. With a critical drop in student enrollment this year, the school may be forced to shut down.

The number of students enrolled at San Vicente took a nosedive from 107 last school year to just 39 this week, according to Archdiocese of Agana Communications Director Tony Diaz. With such low enrollment, the Catholic middle school wouldn’t be able to sustain operations.

The archdiocese also would not be able to financially support San Vicente, Diaz told The Guam Daily Post.

The decrease in enrollment can be attributed to the times of uncertainty, he noted.

“They talk about the hard economic times, some said because they’re moving to a different part of the island,” Diaz said.

With the recent announcement, alumni are hoping to save the longtime school from closing its doors, following a meeting with Rev. Val Rodriguez, superintendent of Catholic Education.

“We’ll see what the alumni come up with – they have a number of ideas. I won’t speak for them, I’ll let them be the ones to talk, but they’re definitely spirited and dedicated to their school,” he said. “You can imagine through the decades there are a lot of men and women who have fond memories of San Vicente.”

In a meeting Friday of three advisory councils of the archdiocese, the Archdiocesan Finance Council, Presbyteral Council, and the College of Consultors voted to recommend closure of San Vicente, which was established in 1955.

“So, when it does happen, we hope and pray that the families will continue to send their children to Catholic schools,” Diaz said. “There are other Catholic schools nearby in the central area, (including) Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School and Saint Anthony Catholic School.”

In the archdiocese’s long history, not many Catholic schools have been forced to close, he added.

The last school to shut down was Maria Artero Catholic preschool, which closed last year due to the challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the archdiocese oversees 13 Catholic schools.

A final decision on San Vicente could be made by mid-week.