A northern public high school received a much-needed touch-up by a group of volunteers Sunday morning in Yigo.

The effort began with a post on social media that stated Simon A. Sanchez High School needed its grass to be cut.

Jon "Jmac" McDermott, class of 2004 at Simon Sanchez High School, gave the details.

“It started with social media, and that's where everything kind of starts these days,” said McDermott. “And we heard that Simon Sanchez needed some help. Some of the teachers reached out to us and we're like, 'man, maybe there's something we can do.' So just a couple of friends got together. It was just that we heard that the school needed it. The grass wasn’t being cut and the grass was really tall. So we wanted to find a way to come here, help out and do what we can.”

Then a flyer was put together by Rich and Abby Camacho, which was shared with the public.

Thanks to the generosity of the public, the cleanup was a success, McDermott said.

“We actually had a good turnout,” McDermott said. “Everybody came out and it was real quick. We did what we needed to do and now the school is a little bit nicer.”

About 30 alumni and current students volunteered their time to clean up the Home of the Sharks.

“We definitely came out in full force to make this happen,” McDermott told The Guam Daily Post. “Besides the bushcutting, we did a lot of trash picking, pulling grass, basically everything. We just treated the school like our homes, and we tried to make it as nice as possible and as neat as possible. There's actually a lot of stuff that was already done. We just tried to do the stuff that people couldn't do on a regular basis. We kind of just did as much as we could in the time we had.”

An English 12 teacher at SSHS, who was present at the beautification effort, expressed her gratitude to those who tidied up the learning environment.

“We just want to say thank you to everyone who participated (Sunday) when they saw the condition of our school and they came out and they put that flyer together,” said Acie Jo Sablan Cruz, who’s celebrating 20 years in the field. “We really appreciate former students coming out to help Simon Sanchez High School. We appreciate senatorial candidates Jon Savares and Darrel "Chris Malafunkshun" Barnett, who also came out today to put in effort on a Sunday. This is a community effort and we just truly appreciate everyone that came out to help spruce up our school and make it a little bit nicer.”

McDermott said he hopes even more people will volunteer their time to make a difference moving forward.

“Everything starts with one person deciding to do something as an idea, sharing with somebody else and they are all steamboats. If you want to make a change, be a part of the change. I definitely encourage everybody to come out. And it's not, it's not about who is this and that, or who's responsible. It's just coming together and being a part of the community. The strongest part about change is being a part of it, and doing what you can to make it happen,” he said.

The cleanup was sponsored by Haga Kennels, owned by the Camachos.