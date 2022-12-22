An ex-officer for Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency allegedly caught with illegal guns and methamphetamine has been receiving treatment while his case is in the process of being resolved.

Henry Salinas Alvendia is scheduled to go to trial Jan. 3. When he appeared in the Superior Court of Guam Tuesday morning, his attorney said he is hoping the case is resolved before then.

“I have some ideas for prosecution,” Alvendia's attorney said to presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III, who set Alvendia's next hearing date for Dec. 29.

“Hopefully, a plea agreement will be offered to you (Alvendia) at that time,” Lamorena said after setting the hearing date.

In addition, Alvendia has been receiving treatment from Lighthouse Recovery Center and confirmed with Lamorena that he has been testing negative for drugs.

“Congratulations on testing negative,” Lamorena replied.

Alvendia was charged in connection to having a shotgun, rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition for the firearms, plastic baggies, a digital scale and plastic straws with methamphetamine, according to court documents.

At the time of his arrest last December, Alvendia was on supervised release for a federal court conviction where he used his former lieutenant status at GCQA to accept bribes in exchange for kickbacks.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, Alvendia cooperated in the drug case against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser Martinez. The couple is accused of trafficking $2.5 million worth of methamphetamine. Alvendia recorded weeks of contact between himself and the couple as they allegedly schemed to smuggle 8 pounds of the drug from California to Guam.

Since Alvendia's arrest in local court, he has been appearing in the District Court of Guam periodically for hearings regarding the status of his supervised release.

His next appearance in the federal court is set for Jan. 17.