An ex-officer with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, who was convicted in federal court of accepting bribes, pleaded guilty in the local court to possessing drugs during a traffic stop.

Henry Salinas Alvendia appeared Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam to enter a plea of guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony related to an incident in December 2021.

According to court documents, Alvendia was pulled over by officers with the Guam Police Department near the Tarzan Falls area of Talo'fo'fo' for having expired vehicle registration. Officers reportedly found Alvendia in possession of a shotgun, a rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition, plastic baggies, a digital scale and plastic straws containing methamphetamine.

Alvendia was sentenced to two years in prison, but Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III suspended all of it.

Alvendia, who had been receiving treatment for drug abuse prior to accepting the plea, was ordered by Lamorena to continue doing so.

Federal case

At the time of his arrest, Alvendia was on probation for a federal court conviction after he used his lieutenant status at CQA to accept bribes. He was sentenced to a year in prison after cooperating in the case against a couple accused of trafficking $2.5 million worth of meth, The Guam Daily Post files state.

The charge resulted in a violation of Alvendia's supervised release term of three years.

He has yet to have a hearing in the District Court of Guam regarding his violation, in part because of his open case in the Superior Court.

Alvendia is scheduled for a hearing Jan. 17.