The employee of Jeff's Pirates Cove who rescued a distressed swimmer recently had previously made more than 20 rescues.

Last Sunday afternoon, the Guam Fire Department responded to reports of a distressed swimmer off the waters of Jeff's Pirates Cove in Talo'fo'fo' to learn, upon arrival, that employees of the Ipan restaurant had already rescued the swimmer.

The restaurant's owner, Jeff Pleadwell told The Guam Daily Post the man in need of assistance lost his drone in the Togcha channel and was trying to retrieve it before getting caught beyond the reef, which, this time of year, is especially dangerous due to high winds. After the swimmer got caught beyond the reef, two men attempted to help him, but were unsuccessful.

In response, Douglas Phillip, an employee of the restaurant who is trained in search and rescue, as well as by the Coast Guard, got on a Jet Ski and brought the swimmer and his would-be rescuers back to shore.

Phillip rode the Jet Ski with a rescue swimmer, Rdimus Lomited.

“When we went out, they already got back to the side of the reef. One of them was really tired and I just found (out) they went after the drone that fell in the channel. I brought that guy back in and then I went back out to get the other two,” said Phillip.

Phillip, Lomited, Tonorio Terry and Pleadwell assisted in the rescue, which resulted in the distressed individual not needing medical assistance from GFD.

Past rescues

Pleadwell explained when he first opened his restaurant that he noticed people were drowning in the nearby waters and that led him to start being proactive.

“I had always taken employees with me to rescue people long before we got Jet Skis. We would go on foot with a rope or we would go out with a kayak or whatever it would take to rescue people,” said Pleadwell. He added that his staff has rescued about 50 people, with more than 20 rescues being done by Phillip.

In that time, Pleadwell and members of his staff received commendations from the Guam Legislature for their bravery. They continue to train and keep an eye out whenever they come to work.

“I'm always ready when I'm working there. My eyes are always checking if people are in the water,” Phillip said. “My first reaction is always that I want to save them.”

Even with employees, such as Phillip, able to respond to potential emergencies, Pleadwell continues to advise people to stay out of the water especially in December when the wind picks up.

“I have big signs that say 'no swimming' because I want to talk to anybody before they get into the water,” Pleadwell said “People should be aware of the weather conditions.”

Phillip expressed similar sentiments.

“This time of the year is really bad,” according to Phillip. He said even winds above 10 mph can be dangerous.