Ambassador Chantale Wong, the United States Director of the Asian Development Bank and a 1976 Academy of Our Lady of Guam graduate who recently returned to the island for a brief visit, was welcomed back to her alma mater.

The all-female school supports the holistic development of a varied community of young women by encouraging academic success, responsible leadership, global awareness, social justice and compassionate service for all in the Catholic tradition, AOLG stated in a press release.

When she was a child, Wong's grandmother "smuggled" her from Shanghai to Hong Kong. She then attended boarding school on the island of Macao before arriving in Guam to enroll in high school while residing with family.

Wong discussed the importance of lifetime public service and gave advice during a general assembly set up for students to meet and greet the ambassador and hear about her life.

The alumna discussed her diverse experiences and several initiatives she worked on to help those in need both nationally and internationally.

In her speech, she advised the young women to pursue their lives according to "the Ps": Persistence, Public Purpose, Passion, Patience and Partnership.