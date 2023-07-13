It's been years since local law authorizing a political status plebiscite was held unconstitutional for violating the 15th Amendment, and despite some ongoing discussions, there still isn't a clear path forward on how that vote could ultimately be held.

While changing the law has been floated as a potential remedy to the legal issues in getting the plebiscite off the ground, it appears that may still leave Guam vulnerable to legal challenges.

On Tuesday, Commission on Decolonization Executive Director Melvin Won Pat-Borja told his commissioners that the possibility of drafting a new plebiscite law had been discussed in a meeting that included the governor, legal counsel and attorney Julian Aguon, who helped represent Guam in the federal case that ultimately saw the plebiscite law struck down.

"According to attorney Aguon ... it still is open to challenges, is the easiest way to frame it," Won Pat-Borja said. "And we don't know what the success rate would be if we were to be challenged again."

The plebiscite is over whether Guam should seek independence, statehood or free association with the United States.

The plebiscite law was challenged in 2011 at the District Court of Guam by Arnold "Dave" Davis, then a resident of Guam who was denied registration for the plebiscite because he wasn't a "native inhabitant," defined to mean those who became U.S. citizens through the Organic Act of Guam and their descendants.

The District Court sided with Davis, finding in 2017 that the law imposed race-based restrictions on non-native inhabitants and declared it unconstitutional. The case then went to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which affirmed the lower court decision.

The 1997 version of the plebiscite law limited the vote to "Chamorro People." The terminology was revised in 2000, but the 9th Circuit determined that the history and context behind the law confirmed that the "native inhabitant" restriction "so closely paralleled a racial classification as to be a proxy for race."

By the time the 9th Circuit issued its decision, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero had come into office. The governor decided to appeal the case at the U.S. Supreme Court, but the high court opted not to take on the matter.

Won Pat-Borja said Tuesday that lawyers were concerned it may not be enough to simply change or revise the language in the plebiscite law.

"Our initial thought or strategy was maybe we can revise the definition of 'native inhabitant' to be more in line with the (Chamorro Land Trust Commission)," he said. "Because the CLTC (law) was also challenged as being racially discriminatory, but they were successful in winning a settlement with federal government."

Davis had also complained to the U.S. Department of Justice regarding the CLTC program, leading the DOJ to file a discrimination lawsuit against the government of Guam in 2017 following a years long investigation. The lawsuit ended in a settlement, with changes made to eligibility requirements in the CLTC law.

"The federal government accepted their definition that said this is clearly a time-based or political definition. ... I think that idea was very attractive to a lot of us ... But it just kind of seemed to me – and I don't want to misrepresent the legal counsel that discussed this with us – but my takeaway is that there's a very good chance that it's just not enough," Won Pat-Borja said Tuesday.

If legislative action is taken, Aguon indicated it would need to "go up a level" and require a legislative fix on the congressional level, according to Won-Pat Borja. There is also the option to bring the matter before the International Court of Justice, but Won Pat-Borja noted that either avenue would require time.

"If the desire of the board is to get to a vote quicker, this is not a viable option," Won Pat-Borja said, adding later that if the priority is to hold firm the "native right to vote" and to get to that vote sooner than later, there is the option to allow a non-governmental organization to take lead on the plebiscite.

"The major issue is the use of public funds. ... The court's ruling is that we can use public funds for a self-determination vote, we just can't impose these eligibility requirements. ... If an NGO takes this on, and it's not being funded by government money, then all of those concerns are out," Won Pat-Borja said.

But if an NGO does conduct the plebiscite, it would need some sort of government acknowledgment, the executive director added.

Who should take part?

Leon Guerrero, who serves as chair of the decolonization commission by law, said she believed the commission needed to decide whether they want only native inhabitants or all residents to take part in the plebiscite, and that will direct the route they go.

"I think there's more than just public funds issues here," the governor said. "If we bring in government run elections, it goes through more a government-wide process, which already cases said we cannot discriminate. But if we go the NGO way ... the NGO can do whatever they want. They can say, 'Only 17- to 45-year-old people with CHamoru ancestry can vote.'"

Leon Guerrero said her preference has been to keep the plebiscite limited to native inhabitants. She added that she would like to have some closure on the longstanding plebiscite issue and said she believed the commission should make a decision to have the vote, either this year or next.

At some point during Tuesday's commission meeting, Victoria-Lola Leon Guerrero, representing the independence task force, commented that the commission shouldn't be responsible for drafting legislation to remedy the court's decision on the plebiscite law.

"Truly the Legislature, if the law is the issue, it should come from the Legislature, but it hasn't come and it's been years. ... I just think we're going to keep talking in circles unless we figure out what is the solution," Victoria-Lola Leon Guerrero said.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, another member of the commission, responded that the governor is meeting with her lawyers and that Won Pat-Borja, as the executive director, is telling the commission the plebiscite can't be done in any fashion, prompting the governor to say that the speaker was misunderstanding their message.

Earlier in the meeting, the governor had clarified that she had asked attorney Aguon and her legal counsel to discuss matters for her information.

In response to the speaker, the governor said it was her responsibility to gather as much information as she can to make decisions, but no decisions have been made with counsel.

"And I do agree with Lola. ... When I first came on board, one of the things we were looking at is how can we pass legislation that can address the concerns of the Davis case. And ... would that be sufficient enough, if we are taken to court, to win the case. And the legal people are saying they don't think so," the governor said. "I'm only saying what they said to me. I'm not saying that's their decision, they're just advising. That's something we need to decide. Whether we go down the legislative route and do it that way."

The speaker said she agreed the governor should consult lawyers, but added that lawyers have also said any statute in which the decolonization commission or the Guam Election Commission will be involved in a plebiscite would be at issue.

"So we've been trying to get counsel from the attorney general's office as to how we can work around that," the speaker said.

The decolonization commission appears poised to continue discussions at a later meeting.

The governor had to leave Tuesday's meeting at one point, leaving the commission without a quorum. Several other members were also absent from Tuesday's meeting.