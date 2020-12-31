Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has enacted Bill 373-35, the updated plastic and paper bag ban measure, as well as 12 other bills while vetoing one, according to Adelup's latest batch of communication with the Legislature.

Guam already has a disposable bag ban in place. These provisions will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, making it illegal for retail or wholesale establishments to sell or distribute disposable carryout bags, unless the bag is made of paper or made of biodegradable or compostable plastic. Bags made of high-density polyethylene film marked with the SPI resin identification code 2 are also allowed.

Bill 373 goes further, banning all disposable carryout bags, regardless of material. However, this amendment comes into effect on Dec. 31, 2021, meaning that for one year following Jan. 1, Guam will abide by the ban that is already law.

Bill 373 also creates some exemptions for paper bags. Until July 1, 2022, disposable paper bags will still be allowed. They are banned after that date unless the business is an eating or drinking establishment.

The governor vetoed Bill 304-35. This measure would have authorized access to and use of experimental treatments for patients with an advanced illness and established the conditions for such. It would have also prohibited sanctions against health care providers solely for recommending or providing such treatment, clarified duties of a health insurer for treatments authorized by the bill, prohibited certain actions by public workers and restricted certain causes of action arising from experimental treatment.

Bill 304 mirrors language in federal law and other jurisdictions that "claim to give patients the 'right to try,' " Leon Guerrero wrote in her veto letter. This circumvents regulations specifically created to address widespread harm and exploitation, she added.

"The FDA already operates a compassionate use program, by which it authorizes more than 99% of requests for drugs not approved for use in the general population. The rare cases in which such requests are denied, are denied for a reason – they are simply not safe for that patient's use," Leon Guerrero wrote.

The governor also signed into law Bill 400-35 on Christmas Eve. The bill makes appropriations to the Department of Public Health and Social Services from the Healthy Futures Fund balance as of fiscal year 2019.

Bills enacted into law

Bill 415-35: Appropriates $50,000 from the unexpended funds of the Office of Sen. Mary Torres to the Department of Administration and another $50,000 from the General Fund, relative to conducting a study of positions covered under the Nurse Pay Plan.

Bill 353-35: Authorizes the Guam Visitors Bureau to expend all funds available in its Rainy Day Fund.

Bill 396-35: Relates to refinancing Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue bonds and appropriates additional funds to the Guam Visitors Bureau.

Bill 302-35: Prohibits health insurance companies from canceling or reducing covered benefits for covered patients who enroll in qualified clinical trials.

Bill 368-35: Requires the Department of Revenue and Taxation to issue a request for proposal to enforce tobacco tax laws.

Bill 373-35: Relates to banning the sale and distribution of disposable carryout bags from retail and wholesale outlets.

Bill 417-35: Establishes the Guam Intraregional Commerce Commission

Bill 56-35: Creates a task force to review information, conduct a feasibility study and develop recommendations concerning submarine cables.

Bill 62-35: Codifies the Guam Office of Homeland Security, establishes the Marianas Regional Fusion Center, and creates the Division of Cybersecurity and Guam Emergency Advisory Council.

Bill 314-35: Relates to the prevention of wildfires and prosecution of individuals who set wildfires, which is a threat to persons, property and the environment.

Bill 402-35: Authorizes the extension of the term on the use agreements of properties recognized as the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Dededo and the Southern Sports Complex in Agat, for a term of up to 20 years.

Bill 340-35: Proposes one-time payment of up to $800 for eligible individuals and $1,600 for joint tax filers.

Bill 400-35: Makes appropriations to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, from the Healthy Futures Fund balance as of fiscal year 2019.

Bill vetoed