Amendments added to 22% pay raise bill

Senators pushed past Friday afternoon and went into the night debating amendments for the government pay raise funding measure, Bill 24-37. The proposal funds 22% raises for government employees under the General Pay Plan, and for several autonomous and semi-autonomous entities including the Judiciary of Guam.

Among the amendments adopted were provisions setting conditions for the raises to be paid.

An amendment from Sen. Frank Blas Jr. requires the governor to submit written plans addressing the payment of merit bonuses, annual increments and government financial assistance to local businesses before the salary adjustments can be implemented.

"I proffer this amendment because, in the discussions we've had in the committee of the whole, there was the issues that were brought up with regard to merit bonuses continued to be owed and statutorily owed to not just current employees, but retirees," Blas said Friday.

The Legislature has spent days discussing the pay raise measure with government finance and human resource officials. Discussions turned to unpaid merit bonuses Thursday. The governor plans to pay these bonuses, but only those earned during her administration.

"As we continue to move forward in wanting to now add on another obligation to the government, I think it's incumbent upon this government, and upon us, to address those obligations that remain," Blas added.

As for financial assistance to businesses, the governor did commit support for a new round of government assistance, about $5 million out of American Rescue Plan funding.

But this is to augment $15 million proposed in legislation introduced by Sen. Joe San Agustin, which was one of three bills lawmakers heard Friday afternoon, just before entering special session.

Each of the three bills would proffer government financial assistance to struggling businesses by drawing from local coffers. In response to concerns about his amendment Friday, Blas said there is another pot of money the Legislature can't control, an apparent reference to ARP funds.

"Maybe in this plan that she can provide to us, can be taken entirely from there," Blas said.

Despite an objection, Blas' amendment passed.

Tuition hike barred

Another amendment that passed, from Sen. Chris Barnett, bars the University of Guam from raising tuition for any semester prior to Sept. 30, 2025, as a condition of receiving its appropriation for pay raises.

"Because so much has come out of the University of Guam about they need to get their full budget or else they're going to sock it to the students and there's going to be a tuition hike. ... If they're saying they need these 22% raises, then I just don't think it should come on the backs of the students," Barnett said.

UOG was one of the agencies added to Bill 24 after a public hearing on the measure. The university also has requested a $57.5 million budget for fiscal 2024, of which $42 million would come from a subsidy from the government of Guam. UOG has said the budget is needed to prevent tuition hikes next fiscal year.

As of press time, senators were debating another amendment from Barnett, which was intended to prevent pay raises in fiscal 2023 for unclassified employees under the GPP, with the exception of unclassified employees of mayoral offices, the Guam Election Commission and federally funded positions.

"The messaging ahead of this proposal to increase the General Pay Plan pay by 22% - a lot of it was peppered with terms like recruitment and retention. I'm just going to be consistent and go back to my previous argument that I don't think we need to give a 22% raise to positions we don't have a problem recruiting or even filling," Barnett said.