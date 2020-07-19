Amendments would qualify Guam radiation survivors

Three amendments will be made to the National Defense Authorization Act that will amend the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to include people from Guam who were exposed to nuclear fallout and uranium mining, according to Pacific Association for Radiation Survivors President Robert Celestial.

The amendments would qualify Guam for RECA, suggest the U.S. compensate people suffering from the effects of nuclear testing, and extend the RECA trust fund by two years, allowing more time for individuals to submit claims and receive compensation.

Celestial said the organization worked with fellow downwinders from Idaho, New Mexico and the Post 71 Uranium Miners to amend RECA and received confirmation from the office of Sen. Mike Crapo, a Republican from Idaho, that the amendments would be added to the NDAA.

"The people of Guam have suffered from cancer and other diseases due to nuclear fallout for many years and PARS is hopeful that Guam’s inclusion in RECA will bring most-needed and deserved medical and financial assistance," said Celestial.