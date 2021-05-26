American Cancer Society announces upcoming activities

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Guam announced that Bank of Guam has committed to be a 2021 Survivor Activities Sponsor and invites the community to help with a newly designed, yearlong Relay for Life fundraiser event.

The theme for this year’s Relay For Life is "Island Strong: Together we beat cancer."

Tina Noket, American Cancer Society community development manager, said this year they transitioned from a "one-day, in-person event into a yearlong celebration, breaking out the different ceremonies and activities that are at the heart of the relay into individual separate events."

“We are planning for a 'Survivor Drive-N-Wave' for July, a luminaria exhibit for August with an encore in November, a special village campaign in September and a virtual production for relay teams scheduled for October.”

In previous years, Relay For Life attracted thousands of Guamanians.

“It is time for us to rally together in the fight against cancer and make a difference,” said Joshua Paulino, American Cancer Society volunteer. “We envision a future where we no longer live with the threat of cancer. Unfortunately, that future is at risk and there is a mission urgency since COVID-19 forced the postponement of fundraising activities this past year. We are grateful for the support and commitment from Bank of Guam as it helps give hope for the future to be cancer-free.”

For more than 35 years, participants and volunteers across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society conduct breakthrough research, provide 24/7 support for cancer patients and access to lifesaving screenings.

“Cancer won’t stop, and neither can we, even in a global pandemic. This fight requires perseverance, resilience and a sparkle of hope,” said Joaquin Cook, Bank of Guam president and CEO. “This is why we are so honored and excited to be part of continuing not just the fight but the celebration of the heart of Relay, our island's survivors and caregivers.”

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay For Life continues to be more than just an event – it’s a movement, a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer.