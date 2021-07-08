American Cancer Society to host Survivor Drive N Wave

Cancer survivors will be recognized and celebrated at the American Cancer Society Survivor Drive N Wave this Saturday.

The event is part of this year's Relay For Life and will be held at Tiyan High School, according to a press release.

In previous years, ACS held one large community event over a day and night. Last year's event was canceled and this year's Relay for Life will include events hosted throughout the year, all aimed at raising awareness of cancer and its prevalence in Guam as well as raising funds to help battle the disease.

Among the most anticipated experiences during previous years' Relay For Life events is the survivor victory lap, which is a time to recognize and honor the cancer survivors in our community and signifies the start of the Relay For Life celebration. This year, rather than a walking lap, cancer survivors and their primary caregiver are invited to participate in the Survivor Drive N Wave.

Survivors can sign up on the Relay For Life of Guam website at www.relayforlife.org/guamgu; they can also call the Guam Field Office at 671-477-9451 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, weekdays.

“Our survivors and their caregivers inspire us to continue our efforts to raise funds for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life,” said Tina Noket, American Cancer Society Community Development Manager. “The Drive N Wave is an opportunity to demonstrate appreciation and support for our cancer survivors and their families.”

“Because of the symbolic nature of the victory lap, it was important for us to reinvent what the lap could look like, given the safety protocols that we need to abide by,” said Marlene Quintanilla, American Cancer Society volunteer. “While this victory lap is in a different form, the significance remains the same. The Survivor Drive N Wave will not only provide the survivor recognition, it will also launch our Relay For Life celebration in our community.”

To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org or www.relayforlife.org/guamgu.