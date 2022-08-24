For 92 years this month, the American Legion Mid-Pacific Post 1 on Guam has been welcoming service members and veterans of all branches for camaraderie, a bite to eat and a drink or two.

"Originally the post was established Aug. 26, 1930, that makes this organization 92 years old on Guam," Jerry Yingling, a former Marine and first vice-commander of the American Legion Mid-Pacific Post 1, told The Guam Daily Post. "Notably, the man who established the Guam post was a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, Willis Winter Bradley Jr., he was awarded the medal for acts of heroism in 1917. Bradley Street in Hagåtña is named for him."

Yingling, along with Mike Soderquist, the adjutant for the Guam post, are recently elected leaders to the organization, serving on the Board of Officers for the Legion.

"We are making plans for some changes here at the Legion. We've already started with a food truck in our front lot," said Soderquist. "We want the word to get out that not only veterans, but anyone, anyone in the public can come by and take advantage of the canteen, we are using it as a platform for community service."

The canteen, which sports a modest dining room and short order menu, is connected to a bar that offers up beer and cocktails. The menu is priced for value, and the showstopper promotion is Steak Day, which occurs every second Saturday of every month. Diners purchase uncooked steaks from the Legion and grill the huge steaks themselves, to their liking, on the side porch of the building. Some of the regular patrons of Steak Day have been frequenting the Legion for 30 years for the promotion.

"COVID put delays to a lot of the community activities, and the new board is tasked with reviving the community outreach. My experience with the Legion, as a youngster in Minnesota, was through sports, and we're going to revive that here too," said Soderquist.

The community involvement doesn't stop with sports, he explains, "we also provide wheelchairs, crutches and canes for seniors and disabled veterans and meals for at-risk youth. That's all part of our mission."

The food truck, which is operated by JT's Grille, is in the parking lot of the American Legion Guam Post, located on East Attorney Alberto Lamorena Street in Tamuning, behind the new Midea store. There are less than a dozen items on the menu, and the most expensive, the liempo, or barbecued pork belly set, is $6.75. Customers of the food truck can sit in the Legion dining room and avail themselves of the canteen's beverage menu. For the 92nd anniversary, JT's Grille will be offering SOS, or creamed beef on toast, for $1 this Friday and Saturday. The SOS meal will be free for disabled veterans and veterans 60 years and older, while supplies last.

"We are really trying to become a community center, open for anyone and everyone," said Yingling. "If you put on a uniform for military service for the United States, you are welcome at the American Legion. It's a comfortable and casual place for not only veterans but anybody and everybody who wants to meet up."