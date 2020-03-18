American Medical Center will shut down its normal medical operations beginning Thursday to assist with caring for COVID-19 patients.

The request came from the Guam Memorial Hospital that has reached capacity, and the Upper Tumon and Mangilao clinics will be used to focus care on sick and terminal patients.

“This is the first time in history that we face a global pandemic health challenge, and we are ready,” said Principal Partners Dr. Hoa Nguyen and Dr. Vincent Akimoto in a press release.

"GMH asked for help because the hospital is stretched this at this point," said Nguyen. AMC made a critical decision to cease regular clinical operations and focus care on sick and terminal patients.

This means AMC's Upper Tumon and Mangilao clinics will now be used as satellite emergency rooms for the island's only public hospital to help alleviate the numbers of people are visiting the GMH ER daily to be seen for upper tract infections.

“We have made a critical decision to cease regular clinical operations and proactively focus care on sick and terminal patients,” said Nguyen who met with his staff Wednesday evening to discuss how the clinics will operate.

Service for the clinic’s established patients will be postponed until further notice.