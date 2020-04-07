American Red Cross, Dededo Mayor's Office aid fire victims

Although the nonprofit organization is on lockdown and staff are currently working from home, "that doesn't mean that our mission stops, it continues," said Chita Blaise, CEO of the American Red Cross Guam Chapter.

The organization will continue to "provide the critical services that are expected of us," Blaise said.

On Friday, a fire engulfed a portion of a home on Amantes Street in Kaiser, Dededo. The family was provided support by American Red Cross and the Dededo Mayor's Office.

Blaise said the family was provided a cleanup kit, financial assistance to purchase food and clothing, as well as temporary lodging.

She said the family stayed in a hotel – separate from hotels being used for quarantine – for about two to three nights.

Earlier the same day, the Guam Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Astumbo.

According to Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, the property is owned by the Chamorro Land Trust Commission and was occupied by squatters.

Savares said the property was affected by a fire several months ago, which was abandoned at the time.

"There was nobody living at the structure, there were just people hanging around the yard drinking," she said.

The property is under a new lessee. The mayor's office will be providing assistance to remove any metal left over from the previous fire.

3K families on housing wait list

Blaise noted that typically, after American Red Cross emergency housing voucher runs out, the families can work with the government to find a temporary home.

However, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna said getting government housing, even during an emergency, isn't a quick process.

“When a family is displaced after a house fire, people automatically assume that GHURA is able to house them ... more often than not, we aren’t, because we have 3,000 (families) on the wait list,” the executive director said.

However, if the family is already on the wait list when emergency strikes, they may be prioritized and moved up on the list.

“Provided they were on the wait list to begin with,” Topasna said. “But if they’re not on the wait list, then we’re not going to be able to manipulate that list.”

Topasna said the agency must adhere to U.S. Housing and Urban Development guidelines and families are to wait their place in line.

"We are governed by federal guidelines and if you have that many families on the wait list (an emergency) doesn’t necessarily mean you're next,” Topasna said.

According to Topasna, GHURA houses 4,782 families. The nearly 3,000 families are waiting for Section 8 or public housing.

"As units become available for public housing or vouchers become available for Section 8, that's when the next person in line is selected," he said.

Possibly more residents requiring assistance

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the closure of local businesses and impacted thousands of people's jobs, The Guam Daily Post asked whether GHURA anticipates more residents will seek GHURA's assistance.

"Absolutely," Topasna replied.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas announced over the weekend that GHURA would receive $2.67 million from the federal COVID-19 relief act.

Topasna said GHURA was the first to be identified to receive the funding; however, he does not know how soon they will receive the money. Additionally, the priority for the funds may be to construct medical facilities in light of the ongoing public health threat.