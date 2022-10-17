American Red Cross partners with Docomo to aid Hurricane Ian victims

Hurricane Ian was a large Category 4 storm that produced winds of 150 mph and was labeled one of the “most powerful storms,” Docomo Pacific said in a press release.

Leaving a path of destruction across Puerto Rico, western Cuba and the southeast United States, Hurricane Ian left many communities and families struggling to cope.

American Red Cross disaster relief volunteers have been working around the clock with partners and local officials to provide emergency assistance, Docomo said in the release.

Here in Mircronesia, Docomo Pacific and the American Red Cross Guam and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands chapters launched a text-to-give campaign to support victims of the devastating natural disaster.

Customers of Docomo Pacific in Guam and the CNMI can support the relief efforts through text until Tuesday, Nov. 15.

To give, text “ARC” to 4357 (HELP) for a donation of $10. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated directly to the respective Red Cross chapter.

For those who are not Docomo Pacific customers, but who would like to assist, the American Red Cross is now accepting donations through Alexa with Amazon pay.

This service enables you to make donations through voice using the following steps:

Tell Alexa, “Alexa make a donation to the American Red Cross.”

Your donation is processed with Amazon Pay using the information already stored in your Amazon account.

“Our relief work is only possible because of the generosity of people willing to help families in their darkest moments,” said Chita Blaise, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Guam Chapter. “When you make an emergency donation, you are helping supply shelters with food and water and deploy emergency response vehicles that deliver essential necessities to those impacted by Hurricane Ian.”