AmeriCorps donates to homeless shelter residents

Donations: Members of AmeriCoprs deliver donations for residents of the Global Dorm homeless shelter in Maite, Saturday. Members of Ayuda Para I Komunidat AmeriCorps  include, from left, Xanthas Manglona; Jemolly Basilio, Global Dorms shelter worker; Gerofel Carino; Antoinette Bautista; Jimmy Tenorio; Janessa Torre; and Edward Mesa. The AmeriCorps programs in Guam are celebrating Make A Difference Day. An AmeriCorps donation drive collected nonperishable food items, school supplies and activity items for children around the island. Beneficiaries included the Global Dorm, Erica's House, Sanctuary Inc., and the pediatrics unit at Guam Memorial Hospital. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

 David R. Castro
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you