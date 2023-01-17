High school students and volunteers from across the island filled the center court of Micronesia Mall Monday morning at the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event, where they signed up for service learning opportunities.

In recognition of King's legacy of service to all, the Serve Guam Commission and AmeriCorps programs committed the day to promote volunteering and service as a powerful tool for strengthening the community and the island as a whole.

“Helping our community become a better place to live means being intentional about the work you do. Intentional in every regard, intentional in what you say, and how we do. A lot of times we go through the motions of just doing what is required of us, but, I think, for now, embodying the message of ‘how can we serve’ is one of the unique experiences of being part of the body that represents the quality of life that we are all so deserving,” said Peter Barcinas, SGC board chairperson.

High school student, Dezjah Smith, came out to the event to make new connections and to complete the service hours she needed for school.

“When I came here I wanted to meet new people and learn new things from the different posts. I thought it would be really interesting if I came here with my friends and we all learned about new things together,” Smith said.

Smith didn’t know much about the types of volunteer opportunities that would be at the event, however, she was excited to get out there to learn and give back.

“I love volunteering because I get to get out of my house and do more things with my friends and we get to learn more stuff. … I’m excited to partake in coastal cleanups more and the 5K runs that happen. I really like to help people get things done, especially at the 5Ks,” Smith said.

Jariah Ichihara, a 10th grader, came out on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to see what opportunities there were for service learning. One table that caught her eye was the AmeriCorps Todu Guam table.

“It brought my attention while they were explaining it, … I would like to be a part of nursing and the medical field,” Ichihara said.

Ichihara also said she was eager to volunteer for Farm to Table Guam because she likes to grow crops.

The lines for each table wrapped around the entire center court. Like many students who filled the court, Ichihara and Smith signed up for multiple service learning opportunities.

Programs offered included AmeriCorps Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, AmeriCorps Guahan Sustainable Culture, Junior Achievement Guam, Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Children’s Wellness, Department of Labor, American Red Cross, AmeriCorps Guam Waterworks Authority, and many more.

Regardless of one's age or cultural background, AmeriCorp and SGC are dedicated to bringing people together through promoting the idea of “united we serve.”

Molding island's youth

“Our overall message is to encourage the community to give back through service, so no matter how big or no matter how small the act, it's a service back to the community. It’s about bringing communities together, so usually when people come together to accomplish a certain mission you put all of your differences aside and you just work towards completing or accomplishing this one goal,” Charlene Masiwemai, AmeriCorp vice chair, told The Guam Daily Post.

Masiwemai said that it begins with not only ourselves but through encouraging and educating today’s youth in order to truly make an impact.

“The youth, we are trying to mold them to become better citizens of society, we want to start as young as we can. Throughout the whole of last week we were in the elementary schools, it wasn’t just high schools, we were teaching elementary kids (about) who is Dr. King, what is this legacy that he has, and why is it important for these kids to learn about it. Have that a part of their foundation moving forward, … unity through service, that’s part of the message for MLK,” Masiwemai said.

Service learning is more than just volunteering, it provides people access to numerous resources and the chance to build long-lasting relationships.

“It connects you with people in your community, providing you with the chance to get to know others and their families. Opening the door for new possibilities, positive friendships and relationships, … you become friends, you become family, they become your paris or målis when you get older and have children. … It helps you get a better understanding of the resources that are out there in the community in the form of government agencies, community organizations, and businesses that may help you in your personal lives,” said Joe Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction at the Guam Department of Education.

Sanchez said, through service, a person is able to make a difference for themselves, their family, and everyone around them.

“By engaging in activities that help improve the quality of life of others in your community, you contribute to raising the quality of life for everyone including yourself. You are taking an active role in designing the type of community and society that you want,” Sanchez said.