Denise Crisostomo was raised to have a green thumb.

“My siblings and I were used to growing our own food to an extent. As I grew up, I ventured out to try other things,” said Crisostomo.

It’s a skill that helped her during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when she was in California.

“The grocery store shelves were empty. I was fortunate enough to have started my own vegetable garden," she said, adding that while the garden didn't provide 100% of what ended up on the dinner table, "it helped a lot."

"There were local farmers markets, but they had shut those down. So being able to find food for the first time in a while was difficult and in a big city like that it really opens your eyes to a lot of things,” she said.

She hopes her skill and experience help others as she works to promote food security and sustainability here in Guam.

Crisostomo is the program director of AmeriCorps Guåhan Sustainable Culture.

According to the organization’s website, their mission is to cultivate ideas and strategies of environmental sustainability within the local community through practical education, social engagement, and collaborative partnership.

“Fortunately, for us the sense of community here is much different. People know how to take care of each other and come together in times of adversity to help one another through something like this. But still, we are importing 90% of our food. I think that can be helped,” she said. “I think we can contribute to increasing our food security. I think with this program we will have a much broader reach. We will be able to assist families and share information with people in the community.”

Expanding that reach now includes their efforts to recruit 46 members, age 17 and older, this month to get involved in the program.

“We will be covering four focus areas of impact,” she said. She detailed each project:

• Health futures: “We will focus on healthy lifestyles, eating fresh local foods and building a community garden together. We will incorporate different trainings and different workshops including things like how to incorporate chickens into a healthy vegetable garden, soil and composting, safe pest control, raised and container garden beds and how to build those and grow in those.”

• Environmental stewardship: “This is where we will cover different sustainable growing methods. We will touch a little on hydroponics, aquaponics, tree ring garden beds and agroforestry.”

• Disaster services: “We will work with GovGuam agencies to train and prepare members for disasters – disaster readiness and preparedness and they will in turn go into the community and share that with volunteers and beneficiaries.”

• Capacity building: “Two of our members will work with two outside organizations to increase their effectiveness and efficiency, and help manage their volunteers and recruitment.”

Crisostomo encourages the community to get involved.

“It’s important because we want our land, air and sea to sustain us for generations. We want our kids’ kids and their kids to be able to enjoy the things that we do,” she said. “I think if this last year has proven anything it’s that we absolutely need to be sustainable. We need to be able to feed ourselves, be able to work the land. We can’t necessarily rely on outside sources to take care of us and I think people know that more than ever now.”