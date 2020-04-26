Amid islandwide job losses, landscaping business hiring

While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected residents and businesses around the island, causing job losses and economic uncertainty, one local landscaping company is looking to hire.

For those who've temporarily lost their jobs due to the ongoing pandemic, Landscape Management Systems Inc. is looking to hire more workers through the end of May to meet the increasing demand to support medical and emergency services, as well as for its new military contract.

LMS is looking for associates in construction, heavy equipment, maintenance, administrative roles and more.

Interested applicants looking for full-time, part-time, temporary or permanent employment are encouraged to submit an application.

Applications can be submitted through: www.lmsgu.com/about-us

Based on an estimate by the Guam Department of Labor, more than 38,000 Guam workers are expected to file for unemployment benefits under two federally funded programs.

"In a time of uncertainty, we feel incredibly blessed that we can continue to provide a sense of stability to our employees," Bob Salas, director of LMS, said.

A strong relationship with the military, local businesses and the people of Guam allow the company to provide additional jobs for the community during this time of need, he said.

"We are proud that nearly all of our employees are from the local community, and grateful to be able to grow our family so we can continue to serve the people and families who need us most right now," Salas added.

According to a press release, the company recently had been awarded a $25 million Navy contract.