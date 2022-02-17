Guam is still going through a "massive surge" of COVID-19, which continues to bring about 500 new cases a day and more deaths, including seven reported at Guam Regional Medical City Wednesday.

One of the seven was pronounced dead on arrival. Four of the fatalities were fully vaccinated.

The seven raised to 315 the total number of Guam's COVID-19-related fatalities since March 2020.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More than 40 of the deaths occurred in the first six weeks of 2022, during the omicron-driven surge.

With high positivity rates, increased hospitalizations and more deaths, now is not the right time to lift the vaccine mandate and other restrictions, officials said Wednesday.

Other states considering lifting the vaccine mandate are using various metrics that include a daily positivity rate of 5% or lower, and Guam having almost 40% still has a "long way to go," said Annette David, lead epidemiologist for Guam's State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup.

What ought to determine the lifting of mandates is science and public health, and not politics, she said.

"In the end, you don't want to keep on backtracking because you stopped certain interventions too early," David said, citing the experiences of states that prematurely lifted mandates only to have their health care infrastructure overwhelmed with new cases.

Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said daily testing has been down by one-third because of the prioritization strategy – but that's still an average of 1,300 tests a day, with a test positivity rate of nearly 40%.

The seven-day rolling average is now 500 cases a day, down from 650, she said.

"Yes we are seeing a decline, but we are still in a massive surge," Pobutsky said.

DPHSS reported 495 new cases, from 1,508 tests on Tuesday.

Not uncommon

DPHSS received the report of seven additional deaths from GRMC on Wednesday, and those deaths occurred over a two-week period, from Feb. 4 to 16.

This is not uncommon, and it's happened before with all three hospitals, DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera said, of the reporting of deaths from different periods in the past, all at once.

Based on the Joint Information Center's report of the seven deaths at GRMC:

• The 309th COVID-19-related fatality occurred on Feb. 4. The patient was a 51-year-old woman, partially vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 2.

• The 310th fatality was pronounced dead on arrival on Feb. 10. The patient was a 44-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated but hadn't received a booster shot and had underlying health conditions. The patient tested positive on Feb. 5.

• The 311th fatality occurred on Feb. 12. The patient was a 91-year-old unvaccinated man who had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Feb. 4.

• The 312th fatality occurred on Feb. 1. The patient was a 65-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Feb. 3.

• The 313th fatality occurred on Feb. 13. The patient was a 76-year-old man who was fully vaccinated, without a booster shot. He had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 2.

• The 314th fatality occurred on Feb. 15. The patient was a 52-year-old man who was fully vaccinated but didn't have a booster shot and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Feb. 11.

• The 315th fatality occurred on Feb. 16. The patient was a 77-year-old man who was fully vaccinated and had a booster shot. He had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 15.

"It is with heavy hearts we report more loss and sadness. To their family and friends, (first gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio) and I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a statement. "If someone you love is showing symptoms of COVID, please get tested. We have the tools to save lives, and we must use them to our fullest extent."

As of Wednesday, there were 49 hospitalizations: 30 at Guam Memorial Hospital, and 19 at GRMC.

They include one pediatric admission and six patients in the intensive care unit, with two on a ventilator to help them breathe.

'It's not been easy'

David acknowledged the "fatigue" people are experiencing because of the prolonged COVID-19 crisis.

But the reality is that the "virus is still here," she said, so people should not let their guard down and should continue to observe the interventions that have been proven to work, such as getting fully vaccinated and boosted, wearing masks, washing their hands and social distancing.

"You know, it's easy for people in the community to complain and to make all sorts of negative comments based on their Google searches and Fox News. But for people who are working at this every day over the past two and a half years, it's not been easy," David said, referring to those on the front lines, from health care workers to members of the National Guard.

The challenge, she said, is for each and every person to think about whether they are doing the right thing for the community "and what can you do to contribute so that we can speed up this recovery from COVID rather than tearing down government, tearing down each other."

But all is not lost, she said.

"We keep our fingers crossed, but it looks like based on the data that Dr. Ann just showed that we may have turned the corner and we are starting a decrease in cases," David said. "So we are hopeful, cautiously hopeful, that that's the case."