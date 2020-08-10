Amid pandemic, Behavioral Health increases suicide prevention efforts

When the pandemic hit Guam in March, the number of calls to the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center's 24-hour crisis hotline increased dramatically, said Director Theresa Arriola.

Before the pandemic, they would receive between 25 and 30 calls a month, she said. That number rose to about 25 to 30 calls per day.

"It's manned by professionals here at the department, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who wishes to talk through their concerns, their anxieties, feeling of depression, feeling overwhelmed," Arriola said. "So we are here. You are not alone. People are not alone."

The need for services increased in April, when Guam saw the first local death from the virus.

"Especially when the announcement of our first few deaths took place. ... It really kicked in when in early April we saw the death of our loved ones, our elderly," she said. "Just a sense of hopelessness and despair kicked in when the island and the world ... saw that this is an illness we have never experienced."

Other factors such as abuse in the home and lack of connection with others also impacted the need, said Arriola.

"Some of that even came from being quarantined with their violent spouse or partner," she said. "There is a high risk of suicide because there is a lot of people who thrive on (human) interaction."

In more recent weeks, the number of calls to the hotline has leveled off again, according to Arriola.

"We saw the calls from the crisis hotline start to subside when all the money and the programs started rolling out," she said. "When the government protected (residents) from eviction, that brought great relief."

$780K federal grant

In July, the center received news it had been awarded a $780,000 federal suicide-prevention grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

"I got the email on Liberation Day, so it was a bit of a Liberation Day gift," said Arriola. "It seeks to provide community recovery support to adult individuals 25 years and older who are at risk for suicide during this pandemic, including victims of domestic violence."

The funds will be used to hire at least five more social workers and more staff to answer the hotline calls, and will help shore up the costs of telehealth infrastructure needs and increase outreach, Arriola said.

'We are here to help'

While Guam has since reopened many businesses that closed earlier this year due to the pandemic, Arriola stressed the need to continue to care for one's overall health.

"Taking care of your mental health during this time is very important," she said.

In-person counseling is also available, she said, and those in need can walk in to the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center in Tamuning.

"We are here to help during this difficult time," Arriola said.