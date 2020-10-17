Amid pandemic, Macy's starts holiday hiring on Guam

Macy’s is holding a national holiday hiring event on Thursday, Oct. 22, to fill seasonal positions at stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers, including more than 80 holiday job opportunities on Guam.

A variety of opportunities are available with competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling, bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and the opportunity to earn additional bonuses, the retailer announced in a press release.

Macy’s will conduct all interviews for in-store opportunities by phone as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The quick and convenient process allows seasonal candidates to interview from wherever they are, Macy's said in the release.

Macy’s stores will also offer a new, versatile job focused on picking and packing contact-free curbside pickup and same-day delivery orders, the retailer announced.

According to the release, some highlights of Macy’s seasonal hiring program include:

· Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply.

· Macy’s migrated approximately 1,000 seasonal positions from 2019 to permanent positions.

· Approximately one-third of Macy’s store leadership colleagues started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season.

· The average length of service among Macy’s Inc. professional and hourly colleagues is 10 years and 7 years, respectively.

Macy’s has implemented enhanced safety and wellness procedures to help alleviate any potential health concerns, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended protocol.

These steps include enhanced cleaning of heavily touched surfaces such as equipment, countertops, break rooms, restrooms, vertical transportation, entrances and colleague work areas.

Additionally, Macy’s provides employees with face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 and conducts daily wellness checks which include asking a series of recommended questions and temperature checks to support a safe working environment.