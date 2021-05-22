Amid setback, health insurer selection proceeds

While a local law that benefited Guam's only private hospital has been determined unconstitutional in the District Court of Guam, it hasn't stopped the government of Guam from proceeding with the process of selecting its fiscal 2022 contractor for GovGuam health insurance.

In fact, Friday was the deadline to submit responses to the request for proposals for the upcoming contract, which previously cost more than $100 million in a budget year.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said there has been no decision as to whether the ruling will be appealed but, regardless, the current procurement doesn't appear to specify a requirement to have all hospitals included within the GovGuam health insurance network.

One question raised on the procurement noted that last year's request for proposals stated bidders must provide a network that includes all public and private hospitals, but the current RFP does not mention the private and public hospital requirement. When asked to clarify, DOA responded that bidders must abide by all applicable federal and local laws.

TakeCare Insurance filed a lawsuit in August 2019 in the federal court over the constitutionality of GovGuam’s health insurance procurement law. Public Law 35-2 was enacted in March 2019 with the amendment mandating the government's negotiating team to consider only proposals with in-network coverage that includes all public and private hospitals operating on Guam.

That includes the Guam Regional Medical City, with which TakeCare was in dispute. GRMC is Guam's only private hospital.

TakeCare claimed that Public Law 35-2 is "the textbook example of an improper delegation of executive power because it allows a private entity (Guam Regional Medical City) ... to disqualify a health insurance company from participating in the procurement of Government of Guam ("GovGuam") health insurance without any oversight from the government itself."

GRMC has not responded to a request for comment but Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, the sponsor of Public Law 35-2, said: "I wrote Public Law 35-2 because I believe that no one with health insurance should go broke just because they had a life-threatening illness or accident closer to GRMC than GMH."

"Throughout this pandemic, we’ve seen too many cases where patients were stuck with medical bills after their insurance company refused to cover them simply because of the hospital who gave them the care they needed," she added, in part.

"I remain thankful that we now have mandated choice in our insurance providers so our employees can make this choice for themselves," she added.

District Court Judge Ramona Manglona did deny TakeCare's motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, saying it was moot. The court is to enter a declaratory judgment finding Public Law 35-2 unconstitutional.

The only issue remaining is the request for attorney's fees. A settlement conference is scheduled for May 25.