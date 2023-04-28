The board of directors at the Guam Visitors Bureau has decided to put out a search for a general manager and a procurement for legal counsel at the agency.

GVB does already have a general manager in President and CEO Carl Gutierrez, and legal counsel in attorney Joseph McDonald, but the decision came as board members were discussing how they should proceed with reviewing bureau management and the bureau's attorney.

Chair George Chiu suggested essentially starting from the beginning, as the board had been trying to conduct a review but wasn't making progress.

"One power we do know we have is that the legal counsel serves at the pleasure of the board, the general manager serves at the pleasure of the board. ... We've been trying to do a review and going nowhere. So how about this, ... to make this all fair for everybody, why don't we put the positions up for a new RFP?" Chiu said.

"The McDonald firm can reapply, (Gutierrez) can reapply ... and then we do a clean review with new candidates, old candidates, and take it from there. That way, we don't have to agree on what is what because of old (board) members, new members. ... We may end up at the end of the day with the same exact people sitting over here, but then no one's going to have any argument any more. They deserve to be here," Chiu added.

The last time a GVB board conducted a review of its general manager was in 2009, discussions at Thursday's board meeting indicated.

Among the concerns levied Thursday with conducting the review were a lack of experience working with management, as some board members are new, and the lack of existing documentation to do the review.

Director Monte Mesa made the actual motion to put out announcements for the general manager and legal counsel positions, which carried with eight votes.