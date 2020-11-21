An employee of Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery & Kindergarten in Oka, Tamuning has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Archdiocese of Agana, the employee informed Principal Belen Defant on Friday night after learning the results of the test that evening.

The Archdiocese’s Office of Catholic Education is working closely with Public Health and Mercy Heights and the school is following all the necessary steps to ensure the utmost safety of the children and all adults at the center, the press release stated.

The school has closed temporarily to conduct professional deep cleaning and extensive sanitization of its entire facility in Oka this weekend and will work with Public Health on contact tracing.

The principal is communicating with parents, guardians as well as faculty and staff and will advise them when the school will reopen, following Archdiocese COVID-19 Protocols and guidance by Public Health and standards of the Center for Disease Control, the release stated.

While it does not automatically mean that this person acquired the virus while at Mercy Heights instead of elsewhere, the school is undertaking the safety measures for the protection of everyone. The last time the individual was at the school was Monday, Nov. 16.