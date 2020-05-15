More than 2,200 pre-packed food bags were distributed to the community as part of the Feed the Need initiative held Thursday by The Guam Daily Post and Frank Blas and Associates, along with support from numerous community partners.

Hundreds of cars lined the villages of Yigo, Barrigada and Agat on Thursday as volunteers handed out the food packages in drive-thru distributions.

Over the last two weeks, local businesses, residents and organizations have come together to donate canned foods and non-perishable food items for the drive-thru distribution.

“What started as an idea to help at least 100 families grew to an effort to feed more than 2,000,” said former Sen. Frank Blas Jr.

“We saw a need in the community for displaced workers who had gone weeks without aid, and many were unable to put food on the table. Feed the Need was launched to ensure no family goes hungry during this pandemic,” said Mindy Aguon, CEO and editor-in-chief of the Post.

“It’s been incredible,” said former Sen. James Espaldon, with the Ayuda Foundation at the Yigo distribution site. “We were supposed to start at 10 a.m., but people were here at 8:30 so we opened up. The need is real.”

By 10 a.m., more than 1,300 bags had been distributed at the Yigo site and some who had waited in line had to be rerouted to other distribution sites. After more than 2,200 bags of food were issued, the sites ran out before 2 p.m.

“I’m just so heartbroken that we’re not able to feed everybody,” said Espaldon. “We hope to do another one soon.”

Aguon said there were dozens of businesses and organizations that pitched in.

“One woman said she was so happy to be able to cook a pot of rice tonight. There were countless people who were just so grateful to receive a package of food,” said Aguon. “We are grateful for the many people who came together to help make Feed the Need possible.”

“When a community can work past its political differences, it can do great things,” said Blas. “Feed the Need proved it! It is a project that displays the compassion of our community.”