Ancestral remains found during Camp Blaz construction honored

A gravesite possibly containing up to 10 individual sets of ancestral remains unearthed during the construction of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz was honored with a cultural ritual held Thursday at the installation.

Local dignitaries gathered where the remains were found at the area of Camp Blaz historically known as Sabånan Fadang. The ritual to commemorate the ancestral remains was the latest in a series coordinated by the Guam State Historic Preservation Office, and included CHamoru chanting, the burning of incense and a recounting of the CHamoru creation story.

“These are the first people. That's not going to change. You can't rewrite history. They were the first. They built the latte. They’re the latte people,” local historian Malia Ramirez, who organized the ritual for SHPO, told The Guam Daily Post. Åmot, or traditional CHamoru herbal medicine, also was included in the ceremony, as it remains one of the last links to the ancients.

Ramirez stood beside the burial site, a mound of dirt that had been left untouched by the scraping and grading required for the massive base project, covered over with a tarp to keep out the rain.

'Probably Latte Period'

The remains honored Thursday bring the number of individuals unearthed at the base and associated Live Fire Training Range Complex, which have been inhabited in one form or another for thousands of years, up to 26. Because archeological analysis is ongoing, the final number is uncertain, said Charmaine Ledesma, an archeologist working with Camp Blaz.

Pottery shards in the area indicate the remains belonged to CHamorus who lived in Guam before Spanish contact.

"These are probably Latte Period burials. There's more than 10 specific graves, but there could be multiple individuals per grave,” Al Borja, cultural resource director for Camp Blaz, told the Post.

He said the area will be fenced off and “hopefully” will be publicly accessible, along with the various burial sites scattered around Camp Blaz, once the base is completed.

The remains will be preserved in place and not removed for “data recovery,” Borja said, something that has been a point of contention as construction proceeds for the Marine relocation to Guam.

Protest

Thursday’s ceremony was not without controversy, as protesters gathered near the base to express their opposition to the lack of public notice for the ritual.

"What this reflects is a complete lack of transparency to the community,” said Monaeka Flores of the activist group Prutehi Litekyan.

The State Historic Preservation Office seemed to have intentionally conducted the event in “complete secret,” Flores said, and the event was co-opting the CHamoru culture.

“If it was truly a ceremony to honor the ancestors, it would involve more than just a few government officials," she said. "It feels like (Joint Region Marianas is) just doing this to make themselves feel better for the desecration that's happening.”

Notice of the event was not provided to the media ahead of time, and the Post was granted access to the event by Camp Blaz only on Thursday morning, after confirming on Wednesday evening.

More inclusion

Speaker Therese Terlaje, a longtime critic of the handling of remains unearthed during military construction, said she had been invited to the ceremony but was unable to reach State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick Lujan to see if more people could be included.

"I really feel like when we find CHamoru remains from the village of Sabånan Fadang, that the CHamorus be invited to pay their respects,” Terlaje said. "That's why I'm here. But they don't like it when they're not invited. And I don't like it - that it's all secret. I think (CHamorus) should see it. This is their history."

Lujan, who could not be reached by the Post earlier this week, was off island on military orders, Terlaje said, and Carlotta Leon Guerrero, named the acting SHPO, also was off island.

Jack Hattig, the acting SHPO as of Thursday, objected to the charge of desecration. He said the ritual was set back by Typhoon Mawar and that the limited staff at the preservation office had worked to get the event done quickly.

“The ritual is really what we were focusing on," he said. "We wanted to make sure that we perform the ritual. And it's not so much that we didn’t want people, it’s just that we really needed it to be done in this particular time frame."

Responding to questions from the Post, he said he was open to more inclusion for similar commemorations moving forward.

“I think this is very important for our culture," Hattig said. "And I think that we will make strides and efforts with our staff ... so we will be able to plan better for something like this.”

Warren Pelletier, the acting director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, said the Legislature was given notice of the event.

“There was nothing done under secrecy. So we understand their concerns. But yeah, by all means they have every right to come here and see what their culture is and see what it's all about,” Pelletier said.

Maj. Dianne Rosenfeld, public affairs officer for Camp Blaz, said the guest list for the event was determined by the SHPO, and the military deferred to it.

“As the facilitators of this ritual, we are more than happy to accommodate you or whoever SHPO or the government of Guam determines that needs to participate in this event. ... If the ask is there, we’ll certainly open up the gate to whoever is invited,” Rosenfeld said.