Ancient human remains still stored while officials work on shrine details

Between 2,000 and 2,500 ancestral remains sit in storage as the government of Guam tries to figure out when and how to build a shrine to house them.

The latest issue involves specifics with landmarks and acreage at the site where the shrine is to be built, and legislation is needed to address it.

It has been about three decades since the enactment of Public Law 21-104, which requires the creation of the Nåftan Mañaina-ta Shrine for the entombment of CHamoru ancestral remains discovered in various sites throughout the island. This law did not designate a parcel of land for the shrine and years passed without its construction.

Then, in 2016, lawmakers passed legislation, Public Law 33-204, reserving property at Ypao Point for the shrine.

According to the law, there are four burial sites on island dedicated to disinterred ancestral remains post 1989. The Nåftan Mañaina-ta Shrine was then preserved for pre-1989 disinterred remains.

Ypao Point was selected because there were no existing commercial leases on the identified portion of property and because of its cultural significance as the site of the only known CHamoru victory during the Spanish-CHamoru wars.

The site contains a large coral outcropping known as "The Rock," which is to be included in the two to five acre zone reserved for the shrine. The area is also mandated to be contiguous to Sagan Kotturan CHamoru cultural center at Ypao Point.

"The major issue with the Nåftan is ... they developed the law and then after they developed the map. When the map was developed, it was determined that you can't do both in five acres. You can't make it contiguous to SKC and contiguous to The Rock in five acres or less. So that's basically where we're at right now," said Melvin Won-Pat Borja, president of the Department of CHamoru Affairs, who said last week Friday that he met with the Department of Land Management that day as they try to sort through the holdup with shrine.

The Ypao Point property is controlled by the Chamorro Land Trust Commission.

"We need to deal with the Legislature and CLTC to determine either A, are we gonna remove or amend the part that says it needs to be contiguous ... or are we going to expand the acreage consideration so it can be contiguous to both," Won-Pat Borja said.

While these issues are surfacing, a design for the shrine has already been developed. Public input on the design was requested in December.

However, there's another issue that needs to be addressed. State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick Lujan had commented that the big question is where funding would come from to build the shrine.

Meanwhile, the remains ultimately destined for the future shrine are located at the Angela Flores Building, which was loaned from the Flores family specifically for the storage of human remains, according to Won-Pat Borja.

Some of the remains are fragments, some are full skeletal remains but all are considered historically significant as determined by the SHPO, he added. The majority were discovered during development in Tumon.