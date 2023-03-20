Brig. Gen. Paul R. Birch has been relieved of command of the 36th Wing at Andersen Air Force Base due to "shortfalls in his personal conduct prior to taking command," a release from the base's public affairs office stated.

The decision was made by U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander of the 11th Air Force.

"I did not make this decision lightly," Nahom stated in the release. "Commanders must always be held to the highest standards."

The release did not elaborate on the "shortfalls" that led to the decision.

Col. Larry Fenner Jr., the 36th Wing vice commander, serves as interim wing commander at the moment, the release added.

Birch took command of the 36th Wing in June 2022, taking over from retiring Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane. Prior to coming into Andersen AFB, Birch had worked at the Pentagon, where he served as the chief of Strategic Planning Integration Division and the deputy chief of staff in plans and programs.

The 36th Wing at is one of five wings under the 11th Air Force, along with 15th Wing, Joint-Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; 354th Fighter Wing, Eielson AFB, Alaska; and the 3rd Wing and 673rd Air Base Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, according to the release.