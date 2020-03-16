Following President Trump's declaration of a national emergency due to COVID-19, and the government of Guam's public health emergency, Andersen Air Force Base has now declared a health emergency for the installation.

Brig. Gen. Gentry W. Boswell is the Commander, 36th Wing, Andersen AFB, on Monday night announced the emergency.

Andersen AFB implemented preventative measures to ensure the health and welfare of personnel and the population at large.

According to officials, installation access is restricted to Mission Essential Personnel (MEP). MEP are defined as the following:

1. Active duty military and United States Coast Guard personnel and their dependents

2. National Guard and Reserve on Title 10 orders and their dependents

3. Members of 254 ABG on AGR orders and their dependents

4. DoD civilian employees and their dependents

5. Full-time contractors

6. AAFES and DeCA employees

All personnel will take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials said:

1. Ensure social distancing with no person-to-person contact. Maintain a six-foot distance from others at all times.

2. Limit events to fewer than 50 personnel. Hold meetings and events virtually whenever possible or limit attendance to personnel who are vital to the mission. Do not conduct group fitness.

The following activities/services will be closed or canceled:

1. The Coral Reef Fitness Center and Annex

2. Teen Center

3. Youth Center

4. Meehan Theater

5. United Services Organization (USO)

6. Gecko Lanes

7. Swimming Pool

8. Top of the Rock

9. Information Tickets and Travel

10. Chapel services and activities

11. Library group activities are cancelled

12. No fitness assessments will be conducted during this period.

Personnel will be given 42 days’ notice prior to being scheduled/rescheduled for fitness assessments. Please contact your Unit Fitness Program Manager regarding scheduling/rescheduling fitness assessments.

All other Andersen AFB facilities will remain open with the following caveats:

All open facilities will require entering personnel to be subject to additional screening for COVID-19 symptoms. All open facilities may be limited to a single point of entry.

1. DeCA Commissary access is limited to MEP who have authorized privileges on Tuesday through Friday. All other personnel with privileges will have access Saturday and Sunday.

2. AAFES Base Exchange, Shoppette, and Gas Station access is limited to MEP who have authorized privileges on Monday through Friday. All other personnel with privileges will have access Saturday and Sunday.

3. Consolidated Support Center services by appointment only

4. Education Center testing services will be limited

5. Airman and Family Readiness Center services will be limited

6. Chapel counseling services will be available upon request

Additional information on COVID-19 can be found at www.andersen.af.mil.

Report any COVID-19 symptoms to the 36 MDG at 671-366-9355 (366-WELL).

This policy will remain in effect until further directed. Please refer questions to your chain of command.