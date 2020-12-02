Effective tomorrow at 7 a.m., the restrictions on retirees, Guardsmen, Reservists, and veterans' access at Andersen Air Force Base will be lifted, the base announced in a press release.

As Andersen AFB continues to evaluate the efficacy of on-base COVID mitigation measures, some installation access restrictions that were put in place to mitigate COVID-19 risks, including access restrictions to the base clinic, Base Exchange, Commissary, and Morale Welfare Recreation activities are rescinded, the base's 36th Wing Public Affairs announced Wednesday.

The base stores will continue implementation of limits on food and supply purchases.

To ensure equitable distribution of commercial products for all AAFES and Commissary patrons, shoppers will be limited to one (1) shopping cart per family. Additionally, shoppers are prohibited from making purchases which are excessive or unreasonably disproportionate in volume and will shop for family only. Excessive purchasing of all products will be monitored and enforced. AAFES and DeCA Duty Managers are authorized to determine when purchases are excessive and to contact AAFB Security Forces to report suspected violations.

All AAFB patrons must adhere to the following policies and procedures:

. If you are sick - stay home.

. Sanitize your hands frequently.

. The use of face coverings is mandatory when entering all on-base facilities.

. While inside the Base Exchange, Commissary and Andersen AFB facilities, and while waiting to enter these facilities, all patrons must adhere to strict social distancing practices and remain no less than six feet away from all other persons to the greatest extent possible.

. The number of personnel shopping per family should be minimized to the maximum extent possible. Wherever feasible, it is strongly recommended that children should not accompany shoppers. If children do accompany shoppers, parents must ensure children maximize social distancing and prevent unnecessary interactions with other patrons.