The public has until Jan. 1 to review and provide comment on a Programmatic Agreement memo for a construction project at Andersen Air Force Base.

The project proposes to conduct design studies and subsequently construct telecommunications infrastructure consisting of an underground distribution of communications fiber-optic cabling in concrete encased duct banks and manholes at the air base.

Under the Section 106 consultation process under the National Historic Preservation Act, island residents have 45 days to provide public comment and review the memo.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas announced the availability of the memo that provides new cultural and natural resources information associated with the planned construction project, specifically the design study and construction for J-200-II Andersen Air Force Base North Ramp Utilities II Communications line.

The memo is available on the NAVFAC Pacific Cultural Information webpage at http://go.usa.gov/kZWG.

Interested members of the community may submit comments:

• via email to criwebcomment@navy.mil.

• via postal mail to:

CRI Web Comments

Code EV23, NAVFAC Pacific

258 Makalapa Drive, Suite 100

JBPHH, Hawaii 96860-3134