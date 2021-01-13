Andersen AFB receives COVID-19 vaccine doses

Andersen Air Force Base has received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses and began distribution for designated personnel on Tuesday, the base's 36th Wing public affairs announced.

Vaccine distribution will be in line with the Department of Defense’s prioritized phased approach for administering the vaccine to strengthen DOD’s ability to maintain readiness and support the national COVID-19 response.

Due to a limited quantity of available vaccine doses in the initial shipment, the vaccine will only be available to Phase 1-A personnel, the 36th Wing stated in a press release. These personnel include health care providers and support staff, emergency services, and public safety personnel.

The number of doses was not disclosed.

More shipments are expected to arrive in the coming weeks and will be available to more Defense Department personnel, high-risk beneficiaries and dependents.