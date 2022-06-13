Andersen Air Force Base's security personnel interdicted a drone that was detected within military airspace June 11.

The drone was being operated by two individuals near Ritidian Overlook, according to the base's public affairs office.

The operators were issued federal citations and there were no injuries or property damage.

The incident remains under investigation.

Flying drones within 5 miles of military installations and civilian airports without the proper Federal Aviation Administration authorization is against U.S. federal law and may result in the impoundment or destruction of the drone, according to the base's 36th Wing.

“Team Andersen takes UAV sightings very (seriously) and we are taking necessary actions to detect, deter, and defeat (unmanned aerial vehicle) incursions near the installation,” said Brig. Gen. Paul Birch, commander of the 36th Wing. “I’m grateful to our Security Forces personnel for their swift actions.”

To report UAVs flying on-base or near sites controlled by Andersen AFB, call the Andersen Law Enforcement desk at 671-366-2910.