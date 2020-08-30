Andersen Air Force Base is shutting down Tarague Beach and the golf course as it works to align its COVID-19 mitigation efforts with the local government’s.

“Due to a continued rise in COVID-19 cases across the island and greater demand on the health care system, the governor of Guam has extended her stay-at-home executive order and I am implementing the following COVID-19 mitigation measures immediately,” stated Brig. Gen. Jeremony T. Sloane, commander of the 36th Wing at Andersen Air Force Base.

The measures went into effect immediately following the announcement by base leadership on Aug. 28.

The notice also stated that personnel must continue to self-monitor for COVID-19 signs and symptoms and must inform the 36th MDG and their chain of command that they suspect they are infected, or have had close contact with a person suspected to be infected.

The notice included a number of restrictions:

• Tarague Beach, the Palm Tree Golf Course and all gyms are closed.

• Do not conduct group fitness.

• Limit off-installation activity to essential travel only.

• Limit gatherings to groups no larger than two persons. You may gather with members of your household.

• Mask wearing is mandatory at all gatherings, indoors and outdoors.

• Commanders will maximize teleworking, teleconference meetings, and limit in-person duties to mission-essential personnel only. Those personnel that need to report to their normal duty location to access controlled, sensitive, or classified material or equipment should return to teleworking once access is no longer required.

The press release stated that mission-essential personnel and their families continue to avoid Defense Commissary Association and Army and Air Force Exchange Service facilities on Saturday and Sunday.

DECA commissary access remains limited to mission-essential personnel who have authorized privileges Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

All other personnel with privileges will have access Saturday and Sunday.

• Patrons should expect longer than normal wait times.

• The facility is currently limiting the number of patrons in the store at this time due to health and safety requirements.

• We recommend bringing an umbrella, folding chair and bottled water.

• Patrons are limited to one shopping cart per family, and can only shop for personal use.

• Please try to limit the number of people that accompany you.

• Those with disabilities may enter at 9:30 a.m.

• Commissary hours for manåmko', those over sixty, are 10 a.m. to noon.

• All other patrons are welcome to shop from noon to 7 p.m.

Unit Commanders may be more restrictive in the interest of mitigating risk to mission and personnel.

Military members not in compliance with these measures may be subject to UCMJ action. Civilians and dependents not in compliance may be subject to barment from Andersen Air Force Base and civilian prosecution.