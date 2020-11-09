Andersen Air Force Base's 36th Operation Support Squadron's Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems technicians recently repaired the klystron, a power source for the antenna amplifier, on the National Weather Service's only weather radar for Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The weather radar is vital to the safety and well-being of the islands' people.

Eight airmen worked in two-man teams, night and day, to get the critical weather system operational, which brought about unforeseeable issues for the teams to overcome, according to a press release from the base. The system repairs were completed Oct. 27.

"Having a working radar is a big deal," said Capt. Matthew Wetmore, 36th Operation Support Squadron weather flight commander. "Without it, we rely on satellites, but satellites don't give us three important data points: precipitation, lightning and wind speed."

Without the Next-Generation Radar system, Guam wouldn't know what the weather was until it was happening, according to the release.