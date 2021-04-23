The U.S. Air Force is considering new infrastructure upgrades at Andersen Air Force Base adjacent to the northwest corner of the airfield and within the munitions storage area at the base.

Construction is expected to take place over about seven years and would include airfield pavements, an aircraft hangar, maintenance and utilities buildings, fuel systems, fencing and utilities, roadways and parking, storm water management infrastructure and earth-covered magazines, according to a release from Andersen.

The Air Force anticipates increased demand on the construction workforce and increased local spending during construction.

About 204 acres would be disturbed during construction, which will ultimately end up as either developed sites or maintained vegetation after the project's completion, Andersen stated.

"The Air Force considered other locations on Andersen AFB for construction of infrastructure upgrades; however, only the Proposed Action locations were determined to meet the criteria for the infrastructure upgrades," the release added.

An environmental impact statement will be conducted, and the Air Force will conduct cultural and natural surveys, as well as consult with resource agencies to determine the impact on those resources, according to the release.

The Air Force is seeking input from local and federal government officials, as well as the general public. But due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Air Force will not hold in-person public scoping. That will be done remotely, via the project website at www.AAFBInfrastructureEIS.com.

The website provides posters, a presentation, an information brochure in English and CHamoru, and other meeting materials, as well as means to provide public scoping comments. Scoping materials are also available in print at the Nieves M. Flores Memorial Library in Hagåtña, according to the release.

Andersen is asking the public to submit comments in English by visiting the website, sending an email to AAFBInfrastructure.EIS@us.af.mil, or via postal mail to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, ATTN: CEV (AAFB Infrastructure EIS), Unit 14007, APO, AP 96543-4007.

"The Air Force also welcomes comments under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (36 Code of Federal Regulations Part 800) regarding the identification of or effects on historic properties, or regarding requests to become a consulting party in the Section 106 process," Andersen stated.

The purpose of the upgrades is to enhance Andersen's capability to support permanent and rotational forces within the Indo-Pacific "and strengthen the U.S.'s ability to respond regionally and worldwide, in alignment with evolving Air Force and Department of Defense initiatives for the region," the release stated.

"This Proposed Action is needed to meet national security objectives and improve Andersen AFB's ability to support the mission requirements for permanent and rotational aircraft in the face of evolving global security challenges," it added.