Andersen lifts mask mandate, Naval Base mask policy remains

Andersen Air Force Base on Thursday lifted its mask mandate for most areas on base, base officials announced on the Andersen Facebook page.

The mask requirement remains in place outside of Andersen, as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Thursday it is "too soon" to lift this mandate, given current data based on new federal metrics.

Naval Base Guam's mask policy remained as of Friday afternoon, said Theresa Merto Cepeda, the base's public affairs officer.

At Andersen, the air base announced: "Effective immediately, (Department of Defense) service members, federal employees, contractor employees, dependents and other official visitors are no longer required to wear masks on AAFB per updated (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance and DOD policy. Exceptions will apply for those facilities that require mask wear in order to safely operate."

Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, commander of the 36th Wing at Andersen, said in a March 3 memo that personnel may choose to wear a mask regardless of the new CDC guidance.

"Personnel with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with a positive test should wear a mask for the required duration," Sloane stated in his memo.

The CDC recently adjusted its metrics used to determine the risks associated with the spread of COVID-19.

"Using CDC guidance for community levels, AAFB is now in the medium-risk category (yellow), below the level where the CDC recommends requiring masks indoors," the AAFB post said.

Personnel, however, must continue to wear face masks where directed within certain facilities and to follow all local community guidance while off Andersen.

All personnel also should continue to maintain social and physical distancing and personal hygiene standards to decrease the spread of COVID-19, Andersen's post said.

Joint Region Marianas reinstated its mask mandate in early January because of record spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases on Guam. Those numbers have recently improved.

The governor and Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services on Thursday, however, said the island is still in an omicron-driven surge, although the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations have dropped. That allowed for the easing of some restrictions, including raising the indoor crowd limit from 25 to 100 people per venue.