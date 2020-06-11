Andersen AFB: No COVID-19 case, test was false positive

ANDERSEN: The main gate at Andersen Air Force Base is shown in this file photo. The base's 36th Wing clarified that subsequent tests on the base's first presumptive COVID-19 case, a Navy staff member assigned to the air base, turned out to be a false positive. The air base doesn't have a confirmed COVID-19 case. Post file photo

The COVID-19 test performed on the active-duty Navy member assigned to Andersen Air Force Base was a false positive, the base's public affairs office confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The member has been retested twice by Naval Hospital Guam staff and both subsequent tests showed negative results, according to the base's 36th Wing.

The member was under a "restriction of movement" policy due to recent travel which minimized exposure. 

“The safety and well-being of our service members and families are of utmost importance,” said Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell, 36th Wing commander. “Andersen will continue to work with federal and local officials to ensure coordination in detection and mitigation efforts.”

