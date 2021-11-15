Ando: Seemingly unattainable aviation goals are 'within reach'

PQ "I would like to inspire people if I can, but being a pilot is awesome and seems like an unattainable goal, but it's within reach, more so than most people imagine." - Sarah Ando, flight instructor, Aire Services

Editor's note: This story is the second in a series on local aviators.

Outwardly, 19-year-old Sarah Ando projects like a typical teenage girl – bright, cheerful and energetic. It's when she gets behind the yoke of a Cessna 172, however, that the teenager becomes atypical by conversing with the control tower in the language of aviation and transforming into a pilot-in-command of a light aircraft. Simultaneously, Ando communicates with air traffic control, monitors weather conditions and explains the controls of the aircraft as the plane taxis down the runway. After liftoff, she gently guides the Cessna southward through the partly cloudy skies and ascends to 4,000 feet at an airspeed of 100 knots, roughly 115 mph, revealing Cocos Island and Lagoon in the dazzling azure relief of the late afternoon sun.

Ando talks nonstop throughout the flight, either to her passenger or herself, checking airspeed and altitude, checking in with air traffic control, eyeing the vertical speed indicator and the altitude indicator, or making sure the aircraft is coordinated properly.

"I say these things to myself as a way of self-verifying the flight data," she said.

Ando, who wanted to be a pilot since she was a little girl, was born into an aviation family.

"I always wanted to be a pilot since I was little, my stepdad is a commercial airline pilot, and my mom is a flight attendant," Ando said. "I am always surrounded by pilots. I love aviation. I love the hangar. I can't stay away."

Ando's path to aviation came in the form of a flight school after her graduation from Harvest Christian Academy. She bolted for Phoenix, Arizona, at age 17 to attend ATP Flight School, the largest pilot training company in the United States.

"I attended the Phoenix branch of ATP Flight School. We flew out of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport," said Ando. "The most difficult thing was being away from home. I was there by myself for 10 months living in the student housing at the flight school; usually I was the youngest person in the room in many of the classes."

Ando recalls starting the private training when she was 17, but that path was interrupted by four or five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she received certifications as a certified flight instructor, instrument and multi-engine instructor, instrument and commercial for single engine and multi-engine land.

Roke Matanane is a captain at Asia Pacific Airlines and the president of Aire Services, where Ando is employed as a flight instructor. Matanane said gaining that many certifications in that amount of time is impressive.

"Sarah got a slew of ratings in 10 months, which is almost unheard of, and I guarantee she was grinding an intense cycle of books and flight training."

The cost of the expedited certifications did not come cheap. Ando estimates that her family invested about $100,000 in her aviation education. Ando started private pilot training when she was 17 and said she was able to earn her private pilot license by the time she was 18.

"With my current certifications and flight hours, I can work as a flight instructor, banner towing, sightseeing. But as you build more hours, your job options open up, too," Ando said.

"I thought I would build my flight hours in the states, and find work there, but when I came back to Guam I was offered a job by Aire Services," where she is now a flight instructor assisting about 10 students working toward private pilot licenses.

Matanane knows how hard it is to break into aviation in Guam, saying, "Kids from Guam don't think that this profession is possible or available to them in any way. We are trying to change that."

'This is a big deal'

Pearla Cordero is the president of the Women of Aviation International Guam Chapter, and a business owner and private pilot.

"This is a big deal. It's a big deal for Sarah, who at a young age has earned several impressive certifications. It's so rare that one of our own, right here from Guam, is started on this path to a career in aviation."

"It's important to feature and showcase people like Sarah – young, intelligent, driven and capable of high achievement. Young people need to take note that young Sarah has shown what happens when you put your mind to something and then work hard to achieve your goal. She's a hero and inspiration."

Ando herself remains humble, even with such high praise.

"I am not a star or a hero," Ando laughs. "I would like to inspire people if I can. ... Being a pilot is awesome and seems like an unattainable goal, but it's within reach – more so than most people imagine."